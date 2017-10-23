It has been observed that the Quranic Ayaats and Hadith are published in different newspapers at the top left or right of the newspapers.

It is great that Quranic Ayats and Hadith are published to increase our awareness and information of Islam and Sunnat across society.

However, this also leads to a different direction when you find newspapers sitting on the roads, in peoples’ feet.

The newspapers are used for several things or are even thrown on the roads.

Therefore, it is requested to all staff of newspapers and magazines to please do away from this practice.



SYED WAQAR ALI,

Bannu, KPK, October 15.

