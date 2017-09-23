The Sindh High Court ordered that the powers of the IG Sindh, Allah Dino Khawaja remain unchanged till 3years of his tenure.

This happens to be a successive verdict that the court has given, providing required space and reforms in Sindh police department and making it no more politicized.

The PPP government was totally against these tremendous and honest efforts for improving the condition of Sindh police.

One of the main motives of the brave IG is to make the department based on pure merit.

He drafted a policy to initiate unwavering efforts to make the police department depoliticized.

This very factual and determined factor triggered the PPP regime to file a petition against the IG’s removal.

But, it is a great and appreciative order by the court that provides additional reforms in this regard.



WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, September 10.

