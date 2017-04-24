Quetta is the largest city of Balochistan which is facing problems regarding its local train system.

In Quetta, the railway sector has always been completely ignored.

The government has failed to give due importance to Quetta-Zahedan railways.

It hasn’t shown any interest to upgrade it and to connect it with the regional railway networks.

Improved and comfortable travelling facilities to the residents of Quetta are not being provided.

There is a traffic jam on the city roads on many occasions as more than half a million vehicles are operating in Quetta.

However, only one train is functional which is not sufficient to cater to the population.

.

At least three trains must be in Quetta.



I humbly request all authorities of railways in Pakistan to pay attention to this situation.



DILDAR GHANI,

Turbat, April 11.

