Good governance is very essential for the progress of any country or nation.

Nations have become economically prosperous and politically powerful only with the help of good governance.



Balochistan, which is called the heart of Pakistan, is replete with precious natural resources and minerals.

It is also said that the development of the Gwadar Port and construction of Pak-China Economic Corridor would bring a wave of prosperity to the people of Balochistan, however, unfortunately, the province currently is facing many challenges one of which is bad governance.



The political leaders i.

e.

MNAs and MPAs of Balochistan, instead of fulfilling their key responsibilities, are more interested in interfering in routine matters and minor administration issues like transfers and postings of civil servants and clerical staff.



The bad governance can be termed as a major cause in the backwardness of Balochistan in the field of education, agriculture, health etc.



It is a dire need of the hour that all political parties of Balochistan take each other into confidence and end all political differences.

In collaboration with federal government they should help turn bad governance into good on a priority basis because Balochistan’s socio-political instability, whether insurgency, crime or terrorism, can indeed only be controlled through good and effective governance.



UBAID ZEHRI,

Khuzdar, August 7.

