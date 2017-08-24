It is a fact that a mobile phone is the basic source of communication and is also very good for students.

Multiple people use it in different ways -calling, messaging, social networks and many more.

However, students use it for internet, dictionary, Google and getting required information.

Some students also use it for bad things like watching bad videos, searching and downloading games and it has an affect on their minds.

I suggest parents and students that a mobile is a machine which will give results according to its use.

If it is wrongly used and abused, it will destroy lives and lead people astray.

However, its positive use can greatly help people and give them an edge over others due to its smart use.

Awareness campaigns are the solution.

They should be focused towards enhancing the right use of technology.



SHEHZAD NAIK,

Turabt, August 10.

