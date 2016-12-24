This is the second time that I am writing to you in utter desperation, given the shambolic straits Sindh has lapsed into politically, economically, and socially at the hands of your PPP-led government.

I am one of the denizens of Sindh, who having done his formal education after a gigantic investment of money, time, and energy, has been caught in the cycle of unemployment.

Since I am a graduate in Political Science, I intimately know that democracy, unemployment and rot – at least in Pakistan – are proportional to one another; the more the democracy, the greater the number of souls suffering.



Whenever we switch the TV on, we find you taking a jab at Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif for failing to deliver assurances made and living up to the aspirations of the masses.

The current regime is failing to grapple with the key issues, and even to realise those pledges it made.

Having said that, the state of affairs in Sindh in relation to Punjab are more than just shambolic; the PPP-led government has failed to secure the most fundamental articles indispensable to a minimal standard of a human life for people.



The entire infrastructure of Sindh from education and roads to public health has been ignored to a great degree, leaving it in an inferior position from which they had envisioned.

Corruption seems to be common amongst the wanton leaders and illiterate feudal lords seated in the benches of power, while mediocracy, and ineptness the standard of governance.

The law and order situation has grown to an alarming extent.

Nepotism and cronyism are common and meritocracy has been relegated for the sake of personal reciprocation and party loyalties.

Public’s faith in the state has eroded than ever due to the bleakest excesses being committed by the state institutions in Sindh against the citizenry at the mercy of the ruling elite.



The government of Sindh needs to re-establish the lost confidence of the people of Singh, purge the party of corrupt practices, ensure meritocracy to all and to fix all attention on addressing the core issues that the province faces.

The youth of the rising educated middle class is on the road due to political maturity.

It has started questioning the legitimacy of the tribal chieftains and feudal lords.

Their vote-bank based on intimidation, threats, and purchase is going to be over, if not now then very soon

FARRUKH AZIZ ANSARI,

Rawalpindi, November 8.

