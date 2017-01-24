Federally Administrated Tribal Areas are always being neglected by the government because their center of focus has always been Punjab and the three remaining provinces.

FATA lacks a proper education system along with party based representation in the Parliament.

The people of FATA have suffered the most under military operations.

Pakistan’s government has made a FATA reform committee which aims for its progress and prosperity.

It laid down reforms for extending the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and High Court to FATA, increase of health and education facilities, and to merge tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The people of Fata might get to see the transformation and enjoy the facilities that the rest of the provinces have been enjoying for a long time.



SHAIZA JAVAID RANA,

Islamabad, January 21.

