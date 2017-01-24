Due to a reduced number of fire stations we have lost many people.

Karachi needs a minimum of 206 stations to deal with daily hazards but only has a total number of 25.

That’s the reason for their response time being slow.

Thanks to the city’s heavy traffic and sprawling population, trained aerial fire-fighters are needed so that the problem can be tackled from the sky before it gets out of control.

Most fires take only a few minutes to spread so they need to be controlled immediately.

By the time the fire department gets to the scene, it is already too late.

Now it is up to the government to find out who should be held responsible for not doing their jobs and putting so many people at risk.



ABDUL REHMAN,

Karachi, December 17.

