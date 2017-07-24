Citizens who are required to file income tax returns, are called tax filers.

Though there is another group of people who do not file income-tax returns.

They are known as non-filers.

These people are charged for withholding taxes at enhanced rates.

This is not entirely acceptable or legitimate.

It should be considered an illegitimate condoning of the non-compliance of tax laws.



Our tax system is complicated.

It allows people to work their way around the system.

Through withholding tax, deduction at source and fixed tax regime etc.

, the government is already getting its dues.



Therefore, it is my suggestion that this part be omitted from the income tax return form.

Simplification of the system encourages people to abide by the rules.



TANZEEL MOHAMMAD,

Karachi, July 1.

