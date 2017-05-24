Sir, through your highly esteemed newspaper I would like to inform the readers about the high consumption of junk food nowadays.

Treats, snacks, etc are all defined as light tasty meals used to extinguish hunger but they are considered junk when they are eaten as a regular diet.

Treats snacks include items such as soft drinks, biscuits/cookies, chips and noodles.

These products are now being consumed more than healthy food which are causing stomach and kidney disorders.

These items are the real reason of obesity and kidney failure.



I would like the readers to take care of their health and try to minimise junk food consumption as low as possible.

Try staying on the healthier side of life.



SAMEED AHMED,

Karachi, May 4.

