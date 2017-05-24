As we all know, water is very essential for every living thing and without water we can’t live our lives.

I want to draw the attention of WASA and concerned local Government authorities.

The bad and poor condition of water supply in most of areas of city needs to be fixed.

Most of the taps are dry and because of this, the supply line becomes muddy and populated.

Many of the residents fall sick and there are complaints of most diseases after drinking water.

I already complained before but no one take serious action.



ZOHAIB LIAQAT,

Lahore, May 23.

