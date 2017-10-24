Sir by this letter I want to get the attention of CM Sindh and IG Sindh on this fistula disease.

that is the behavior of Karachi police with students of Makran of different areas likewise Turbat , Mand , Panjgoor etc.

near to Sher Shah and around Yousaf Goth.

They always stop check us if they don’t find any illegal and suspicious thing drug or weapon still they treat us as criminals.



Many times they had put us in their police mobile to take us in to jail and the give punishment of that crime or illegal act that is not done from us.

Sometimes they have cleared that if we stop you people so its mean you need to give us something (Bribes) they call it ‘’Chaiye Pani’’ They always disrespect and vilify us thus we appall and fear to police rather than others.



Its requested to IG Sindh ID Khawaja and other concern persons to take some serious actions against such people who defame police department.



SAEEDULLAH QAMAR BALOCH,

Karachi, October 18.

