Since several days, stabbing to women is on the rise at the hands of felons in Karachi, roving and gazing in the streets to targeting the innocent women and girls.

From the situation, it is easy to guage that the enviornment of lightining city is being plunged into darkness of harassment and perturbation, making lives of women miserable.



The citizens are anxious about the lives of their families, resulting that, virtually, the entire female sector have respectively halted their studies and purchasing household chores and other necessities owing to the fear of being killed and/or injured.



I am beseeching the Government and Law Enforcement Agencyies to take strict action agasint the knife killers so that the women and girls continue their life peacefully.



ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, October 18.

