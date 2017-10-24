Importance of the dire need for taking all possible measures for eradication of poverty cannot be highlighted more than solemnly pledging on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty to continue making all contributions irrespective of being in the public or private sector.



Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message on the day as per reports in the newspapers has quite rightly pointed out that eradication of poverty from the society is a big mean to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country saying it is imperative to alleviate poverty to eliminate terrorism adding that ensuring equitable distribution of resources between different segments of the society can surely and certainly help in overcoming this problem .

He has also called for taking effective steps for this purpose along with a coordinated strategy in order to lessen the social problems relating to poverty.



Needless to mention here that the provincial government has all along been taking revolutionary steps to alleviate poverty from the province and thousands of low income families are benefitting from these welfare-oriented programmes as public welfare across the board without any discrimination is the agenda of the government and it is proactively working to eradicate poverty and improve the living standards of the masses.



In this regard,the role of religious scholars as well as media is very important for the elimination of disparity from the society which is the real spirit and message of this day and every person in real earnest should play his/her role for the purpose sincerely as even small contributions by all of us in helping our less fortunate brethren and sisters will greatly help in minimizing their poverty.



EM ZEE RIFAT,

Lahore, October 17.

