In interior Sindh, there is a new prevalent hand-made police term “full fry & half fry”.



If any robber is caught, without accentuating his robbery whether it is prime or paltry, he is either full fried or half fried.

Half fry stands for shooting bullet in knee so that a victim may not walk for good.

Whilst, full fry symbolizes bullet either in heart or in head and it aims at sending the person in the celestial world.



Such a type of killing is completely extra-judicial.

The police are holding all the aces by exploiting the terms.

Many of the innocents have been fallen victim of this spurious action.



Full frying the thief or robber, the police pretend for this to be a real encounter and the person was armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, in big cities, like Karachi, the situation is reversed and with drastic effect of extremism in youth, the students and youth are occupied and engrossed in terrorist & extremist activities.

Many have been caught red handed along with their prohibited literature and yet such culprits are shown leniency for the sake of their young age.

The question comes to my mind regarding those young children, who were either full-fried or half-fried on account of the robbery of frivolous things or they just fell victim without any misconduct just because of the personal antipathy of police.



The higher authorities remain to bless the police with money and medals without getting themselves in picture regarding the reality of the story.

There are uncountable illustrations which can be scribbled down.

These abstruse actions are full of cynicism, those who have accession to the government, should take immediate action to overrule these illicit doings of police.



Justice and law should be given their due priorities with constant supervision and we need to turn them to good account for it is essential to actualize the society.



AYAZ AHMED SHAR,

Mirpurkhas, September 10.

