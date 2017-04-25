Due to the poor educational standard in government schools, there is an increasing dependence of the citizens on the private institutions.

Admission into these private schools has become out of budget for parents due to sky-touching admission fees.



It is a fact that private schools have been involved in catering the educational needs of the masses.

However, these educational institutes have invented several different ways to fleece parents.

Parents of a four-year-old have to pay Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, approximately, at the time of their child’s admission which is by and large infeasible for middle class families.

Schools sell books, notepads, uniform and other related items by themselves which means these items can be sold as per their wishes.

The saddest part of the story is that there is no authority to keep the check and balance.



Furthermore, there is no transparency in the working of schools.

I request to authorities concerned to take some tough steps to prevent parents from being fleeced by these money making machines.



KHALID FARUQI,

Karachi, April 11.

