President Trump stated, “No child of god should ever suffer such horror” regarding the recent US cruise missile strike on Syria after the chemical weapons attack by Russia.

Lots of children lost their lives in these attacks.

The situation worsened day by day with no proper solution found till date.

The issue of Syria is that Bashar-ul-Asad wants to save his government in any cost at the expense of which the innocent children re suffering and there is blood everywhere.

Each day they cry to humanity that what is their fault? The only solution of Syrian situation is peaceful talks among all stake holders because the involvement of big powers in Syria is completely destroying the country.



MUHAMMAD SAAD,

Karachi, April 11.

