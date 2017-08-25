It pains me to point out that around 250,000 children under the age of five die every year owing to diarrhoea, mainly because of the use of untreated and contaminated water and unhygienic food.

The water and food-borne diseases are resulting in 60 percent child deaths in Pakistan, while approximately 630 children are dying on a daily basis from diarrhoea.



The relevant authorities should spread awareness among parents in this regard to save their children and infants from diarrhoea in order to save their innocent lives.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Kech, August 10.

