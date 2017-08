We all are aware that mobile is one of the most used gadgets on the planet and it is being used by billions of people. But among them children are also using it. They are using it in a very bad manner as there is a vast array of content on the internet out of which pornography is a big issue. Mobile use makes access to porn sites very easy and watching the content seriously damages them mentally and physically.

AKTIYAR ALI YAR MUHAMMAD,

Turbat, August 10.