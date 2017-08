It is a fact that we are unaware of the game which is the world’s biggest game, i.

e.

football.

Football is considered the biggest game of the world but I am sorry to say that Pakistan pays less attention towards the game.

Here in Pakistan, there are countless talented players who are not less than Ronaldino and Messi but they need proper attention and encouragement.

The government should create some opportunities for football teams.



SHAHMEER RASHEED,

Turabt, August 10.