It is a well know fact that hospitals and schools are the fundamental need of human beings but the area of Kolwa lack sa hospital in this modern world.

We are living in such an area where there is no hospital and other facilities which would help the people of the area in their daily lives.

Due to lack of health care centres, the people of Kolwa have lost many lives before and it is still going on.

Many women have lost their lives during child birth.

The concerned authorities should take notice of the issue soon.

So that the lives of Kolwa people can be saved.



ABDUL GHANI,

Kech, August 10.

