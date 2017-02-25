The recent account of General Raheel Sharif in the Pakistan reveals the unjustified criticism hurled on the iconic general, who was the pride of the army and Pakistan due to his selfless services.

It shows that even an angel would be criticised in Pakistan due to the vested interest of the country’s media which would not have spared even Quaid-e-Azam if he had not died soon after creation of Pakistan.



We in Pakistan have forked tongues as far as criticism of all and sundry is concerned.

It has become a national past time.

At least General Raheel ought to have been spared from the unjustified criticism given on his unblemished record of service as Chief of Army Staff.

This is downright shameful to pass bad judgment on him after his meritorious services for Pakistan.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, February 2.

