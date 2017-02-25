I wish to applaud the Rehmat Saleh, minister of health government of Balochistan for launching a new website about Balochistan Nutrition Program for Mother and Children (BNPMC).

The main reason of this website is to ensure full nutrition programs in entire province and related information.

In last few years, poverty is spread in Balochistan which is caused a large number of women and children malnourished.

But with the help of this website around 60,116 children will receive multi micronutrient supplement and nearly 204,753 children below the age of five years will be provided free treatment service.

On the other end, more than 60,100 lactating and pregnant women will be provided iron acid to combat iron deficiencies.

This website is very appreciable which can save the lives of several people.

I request the government to launch such more programs and protect the lives of people.



SANA SAMAD,

Turbat, February 2.

