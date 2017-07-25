What is wrong with Muslims these days? We are fighting each other directly and indirectly.

The sprite of nationalism is overriding pan- Islamism.

If every Muslim in the country was to pursue its vested interest at the cost of another country, what will happen to Muslim Ummah?

I wish we learnt from history, that as long as we stand together no one can defeat us.

But the dominance of sectarianism, regionalism, lingual and nationalism are harming Muslims across the globe.

If we were united, we could play a greater role in trying to achieve a peace and prosperity.



The role of the reduced Muslim ummah, has given an opportunity for others to fill the gap.

The sooner the ummah regains its lost spirit, the better.



TANZEEL MOHAMMAD,

Karachi, July 1.

