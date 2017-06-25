Sharif family is very upset and angry against SC Judges and JIT investigating the wealth of PM and his children’s after the Panama.

Papers were published a year ago.

Now a JIT is collecting the evidence to present to SC’s three Judges which ordered the formation of JIT.

The leaders and supporters of our PM was very happy that the PM has been not disqualified by the five Judges’ Bench.

Then why now the PM is against accountability? It seems that JIT comprises of those public and state employees who are honest and men of integrity, not those who have sold their ethics and loyalty to the government and are now personal servants of PM.



ENGR S.

T.

HUSSAIN,

Lahore, June 6.

