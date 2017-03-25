I wish to seek the courtesy of your newspaper to publish this letter on the above subject matter.

This will help attracting the attention of the concerned authorities towards the matter.



Almost all the university road is under construction.

It has created a serious condition.

It is the cause of many accidents in the city.

Recently in those accidents, some students lost their lives.

It also causes severe damages to the running vehicles.

We, the students are facing much problems because that is our only route for reaching university and because of traffic jams, we are not able to attend classes at time.

Poor drainage system is also responsible for damaging the roads.

Beside these problems, once again the water pipeline bursts and this problem also increases our difficulties.



The problem has reached at its extreme and is consequently creating panic among citizens.

I hope that the concerned authorities must look into the matter seriously and must take some prompt and necessary action to overcome this problem.



SHAHBAZ AHMED,

Karachi, March 11.

