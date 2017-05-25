Sui is place of Balochistan where Sui gas was founded in 1952.

After three years in 1955 it was used.

Since that Pakistan three provinces are getting Sui gas but Balochistan is not getting the gas yet.

Just in Quetta there is gas in some areas but not that much that they required.

The place Sui itself is not getting gas which is very shocking for everyone.

I humbly request the Chief Minister of Balochistan to take action as soon as possible and provide gas to Balochistan.



SADGANJ MUHAMMAD,

Turbat, May 4.

