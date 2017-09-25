Pakistan has been dithering on construction of Water storage dams since past 4 decades whereas India has built 4000 dams in the same period.

In fact we are concerned there is no dam ready for construction.

Bhasha dam awaits next 20 years to be built.

Only KBD is ready for construction but it remains a victim of smaller provinces with a minority population.



No nation has ignored water crisis like Pakistan and our agriculture sector has suffered immensely.

We are building new canals like Katchi canal in Baluchistan but it would not get water from any new storage.

Already water is short in Sindh and Baluchistan.

How can IRSA generate water without building storage dams?

DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, September 12.

