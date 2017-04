I congratulate Malala Yousafzai who was named as the youngest Messenger of Peace and received the prestigious award by UN for promotion of girls’ education.

She is an activist advocating the rights of girls and women and the avoidance of violence.

She stands as the youngest girl to have achieved the Nobel Prize in 2014 at the age of 17.

She has demonstrated reverence for her own country Pakistan.

She is symbol of encouragement for the coming generation.



LIQUAT SALEH,

Turbat, April 12.