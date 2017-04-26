A news published in a leading newspaper reported that the Government of Sindh has granted Rs400000 and Rs375000 towards special allowances for Chief Secretary and IG Sindh respectively.

Would the government like to consider such allowance may be granted to leverage staff of government and private sector, those are working on designations such as peons, drivers, clerk, dispatch rider, assistant stenographer etc; those who are living their life in very crucial way due to price hike of basic commodities like fresh milk, sugar, chicken, and onions.

Utilities charges and skyrocketing price of other commodities are beyond the control of fixed salaried class.



There is a general perception that bank employees are getting very high salary and allowances, it is true to some extent of package of senior executive only or few, but on the other hand, when the salary of juniors are concerned the situation is more critical as compared to Government employees.

Some of the employees are getting salary range Rs.

18000 to 30000 only even officer rank.

It may be mentioned that numerous facilities have been ceased by private banks such as hospitalisation facility for parents which is also against human rights, bonuses, Rent ceiling and lunch subsidy on concession rate etc.

Some political parties tall claim that our policies are in favour of Labour Class and lower middle class but true picture is different.



It is, therefore, requested all concerned authorities, especially for Federal Minister for Finance and Chief Minister Sindh to take personal interest and look into this mater personally and advice concerned authorities to pass necessary instruction to enhance an optimum level of salary Or Special Allowance from 2,000 to 5,000 per month according to grade in the interest of justice.



NISAR AHMED,

Karachi, March 29.

