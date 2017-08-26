Many incidents of mobile snatching and bank robbery occur In Karachi.

Many CCTV footages are also shared on Facebook, WhatsApp.

These CCTV footages show blur faces of snatchers and robbers.

Bikes are also visible in these CCTV footages but number plates are not visible.



If high-definition CCTV cameras are installed on streets it will be very easy to identify face of snatchers and robbers and also number plates of bikes.

However, I am sure that Sindh Government will not install high definition CCTV because it is slow, even though installation of these cameras is very easy.



The State Bank of Pakistan, however, can order all private banks to install high definition CCTV cameras which are face-recognisable.

This way it will become easier for law enforcement agencies to catch these culprits.



High definition CCTV cameras in the city can solve many problems.

Safe City Project is very important for Karachi just like Islamabad.

However, in the end, when mobile snatchers are caught they are freed and after few months they start mobile snatching again.



MUBASHIR MAHMOOD,

Karachi, August 10.

