Recently, the National Assembly passed a motion to form a special committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) disgruntled MNA Ayesha Gulalai against party chairman Imran Khan.

This information of the committee was approved on the demand of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and several other members of opposition benches.



Fortunately, Ms Gulalai and the PTI chief welcomed the committee to probe into the matter in order to undertake this task, therefore a step in the right direction.

It is indeed a good source to resolve this pressing case which has been a hot topic among the masses in the country.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Turbat, August 10.

