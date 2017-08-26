Frequently the term “Awami Adalat” is being used by the newspapers.

There is no concept of “Awami Adalat” in the Constitution of Pakistan.

This is only adding to the public’s confusion.

The use of this term has been coined by the politicians to claim their superiority over the Constitutional Courts which is unfortunate as it defies the Constitution.

Politicians ought to avoid the term “Awami Adalat” as it strikes at the already deplorable condition of law and order prevailing in the country.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, August 10.

