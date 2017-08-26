The result of SSC in Sindh province was praiseworthy but for a few, it was a bad dream.

Unluckily, some students from various examination centres in Karachi were marked absent despite their presence in the examination hall.

For a student, education is everything.

Wasting of two years just due to a misunderstanding of an examiner is tough for that student since every student almost pays an amount to the board for the exams there in Karachi and most of them belong to poor families.

So, it is hard for them to give money after every year despite showing well performance in sheets but they are bowed down by the authorities because they are mistakenly marked absent.

This can as well cause a student to commit suicide.

Finally, I would like to ask the concerned authorities that take care of such wrongdoings which can take the future stars of the country to the graves.



ALI JAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, August 10.

