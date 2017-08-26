I have been by news reports that the sixth population census has been carried out.

Further news also disclosed that the census was divided into two phases - the first from March 15th to April 15th, while the second phase will be held from April 25th to May 25th of next year.

During the sixth census 200,000 troops will perform their duties and 800 master trainers will train over 450,000 government employees who are going to participate in this census.



I really appreciate the concerned authority for doing such a brilliant task, which can be the only source to make the census successful.

I do want to suggest the concerned authorities, though, that whenever they go for such big tasks at least some awareness campaigns should be held among the public to make them aware about the benefits of these.



BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, August 10.

