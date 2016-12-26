Friendship can be described as one of the most precious gifts of life.

It turns life into a pleasant, thrilling and sweet experience and has the ability to guide us to success or lead us to doom, all dependent on how we chose our friends.



True friendship is a feeling of love, sharing and caring.

It is a feeling that someone understands and appreciates you for the person you are without any exaggeration, flattery and pretension.

Friendship knows no boundaries of caste, creed race or sex.

Man, by virtue of being a social being, depends on friends to share the ups and downs of life.

In the face of great challenges in life, they offer support, loyalty and sympathy and can, perhaps, be described as an elixir essential for a happy and satisfactory life.



LARAIB HAMEED,

Rawalpindi, November 7.

