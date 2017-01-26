According to a Commission report on the Quetta carnage, 75 innocent people were killed, majority of which happened to be lawyers and children, and 105 others were injured.

Justice Isa, a judge of unimpeachable reputation, was given the task to prepare the report.

The content of the report reflects on the level of incompetency of the government functionaries.



Now the questions that remain are; should the people believe that justice is being served when the political and personal interest of the interior minister are being protected? Are national interests not as important to the minister? Why does he feel it is honorable to serve under a corrupt Prime Minister who has been accused of looting the public? Ethical and moral courage is what makes politicians great leaders.



Lahore, December 18.

