A large amount of money is spent on maintenance of government and private buildings.

Hours are spent in cleaning our homes, but not mosques – the house of Allah remains dismal.



A few days ago, I visited the Faisal mosque – the symbol of Islamabad.

I was disappointed and astonished to see garbage covering the whole mosque.

I saw people busy taking selfies, eating, drinking and even bathing their children in the ablution area.

Where were the concerned authorities? I must have asked myself this question multiple times during the day.



Hence I request the administration to take action.

Trashcans should be placed in every corner of the mosque.

They should start cleaning the mosque regularly.

Educating the masses can also be a solution, but this needs times and effort.

In the meantime, let’s try to achieve what we can by ourselves.



MIAN TALHA ZAHID,

Islamabad, July 4.

