A large amount of money is spent on maintenance of government and private buildings.
Hours are spent in cleaning our homes, but not mosques – the house of Allah remains dismal.
A few days ago, I visited the Faisal mosque – the symbol of Islamabad.
I was disappointed and astonished to see garbage covering the whole mosque.
I saw people busy taking selfies, eating, drinking and even bathing their children in the ablution area.
Where were the concerned authorities? I must have asked myself this question multiple times during the day.
Hence I request the administration to take action.
Trashcans should be placed in every corner of the mosque.
They should start cleaning the mosque regularly.
Educating the masses can also be a solution, but this needs times and effort.
In the meantime, let’s try to achieve what we can by ourselves.
MIAN TALHA ZAHID,
Islamabad, July 4.