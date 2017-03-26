It painful to see that Pakistani people are in serious condition because of illegal drugs.

According to the United Nations office of drug and crime, Pakistan has 6.

7 million drug users; more than 4 million of these are addicts.

This is amongst the highest rates in the world.

The numbers of ‘injection drug’ users has increased sharply in recent years.

In 2007, Pakistan had an estimated 90,000 injecting drug users but the number has now risen to around 500,000 by 2014.

It is my humble request to government to the punish the sellers who are destroying our nation.



IJAZ DADBAKSH,

Kech, March 11.

