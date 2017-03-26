The mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar has presented a 100-day performance report on cleanliness drive in the city and blamed the Sindh government for restraining his powers.

Akhtar became Mayor of Karachi on August 24, 2016.

He was the home minister of Sindh in May 2007 when deadliest riots and a series of violent clashes took place which resulted in a number of deaths.

His party MQM has been ruling the urban areas of Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas since decades.

His party fellows, Dr Farooq Sattar (1988-1992) and Syed Mustafa Kamal (2005-2010) have served as Mayors of Karachi.



MQM shared and enjoyed power nearly under each and every regime.

Though it is very sad that Karachi is being turning into a rubbish bin and no one is paying attention to it including Waseem Akhtar in the past.

The city faced ethnic and sectarian conflicts, crimes, political unrest and violence.

Unfortunately, there was no one great man like Waseem Akhtar for giving target of one hundred (100) days.

In reality, all political forces and governments of the past are equally responsible for the damage of the city.

Preferences were given to promote culture of corruption, nepotism and mismanagement by the PPP governments in the province.

The oppressed and browbeaten people of rural Sindh have been fronting basic needs of safe drinking water, health, education and shelter.

Karachi was the “City of Lights” in the 1960-70s for its vibrant nightlife which now has been relinquished.

I think Karachites also have the obligation alongside the government to act according to the sayings of the Prophet (PBUH) that “cleanliness is half faith.

” Waseem Akhtar should also focus more on his existing powers rather than crying.

Not all work requires funds but it needs a will and planning.

City lights, beautification of parks, action against ghost schools and their employees are other burning issues to be resolved by the city government together with dumping garbage.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, March 11.

