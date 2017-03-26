National Education Management Information System has launched a report, which portrays a pathetic situation of education in Pakistan.

According to the report, 44% children between 5 to 16 years old are out of school.

21% primary schools are being run by one teacher.

14% schools have one classroom.

With regards to school’s infrastructure, 40% school are deprived of electricity, 28% school have no toilets.

29% schools have no access to water.

Unfortunately, In Baluchistan 70% children are out of school and 58% children in Fata.

This report indicates towards imposing educational emergency in the country.

No doubt, establishment of mills, factories, companies and roads are necessary for progress but, education should be the first priority Because education develops the sense of unity, solidarity and humanity.



WALI EJAZ NEKOKARA,

Chiniot, March 11.

