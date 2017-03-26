In today’s (March 25) issue of The Nation, I read a news which stated that the monthly salary of the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court is over one million rupees.

He is also entitled to get Rs 65000 as house rent.

A couple of weeks back, I heard that CM Punjab has given a raise of Rs 400,000 to Chief secretary and IG Punjab.

The Chairman PEMRA who is only a graduate is drawing Rs 150,000 as monthly salary.

I also know of our parliamentarians and what massive amounts they are getting for doing no service to this nation.



Can anyone tell me if is there a single professor, associate professor or any other teacher who is being paid like that? What is so special to the categories I have mentioned above? Mere allegiance to the ‘Mughal emperors’?

INSPECTOR QABACHA,

Lahore, March 25.

