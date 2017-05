In Government Boys School Khairabad, the students are being disturbed by the outsider objects because of lack of life boundary wall.

They are disturbed by the road which is attached to the school and thousands of people pass road by various vehicles.

For reading a peaceful and a comfortable place is needed where they would be relaxed mentally and physically.

I request the government to build a boundary wall in Khairabad school and allow the children to read.



ADNAN SHAKEEL,

Turbat, May 4.