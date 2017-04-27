Since the partition of subcontinent, India and Pakistan have remained in a hostile relationship.

They have never treated one another in a way to develop friendly relationship, instead they have always posed threats to destabilise each other’s domestic politics and paint a bad image of one another on the international level.



In the same discourse, the recent verdict of Pakistan military court of sentencing to death, the convicted Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, would inflict further wounds on the bilateral relations of the two states, since there is disagreement and divergence of views regarding the personal profile of Jadhav with India posing him as a retired military officer, while Pakistan claiming him on strong evidence of his own self-confession as an in-service navy officer working for the Indian intelligence agency RAW.



Pakistan has sent a categorical message to its adversaries through announcing a death sentence to Kulbhushan that such anti-state activities will no more be tolerated.

Pakistan was, since long, looking for solid proof against Indian intervention in its domestic politics to acquaint the world with latter’s evil designs that it pursue by orchestrating the clandestine activities in Pakistan’s territory.

Therefore, Jadhav’s arrest has given Pakistan leverage over India in gaining support from outside world.



In response to Jadhav’s death sentence, India has taken a hard position by criticizing the procedure of trial under which Jadhav was sentenced.



Although Jadhav’s case would have detrimental effect on Indo-Pak relations, it is the need of a time that both countries should reduce the tension between them, which otherwise may lead to the disturbance of regional peace.

Instead, they should work collectively for the prosperity of the two nations.



WAQAS AHMED KHAN,

Islamabad, April 24.

