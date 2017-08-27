Recently, I visited the famous city Gwadar which is the main focus of CPEC.

Unfortunately, I was very much disappointed to see the roads which link Turbat to Gwadar.

Around four bridges were damaged and the buses, trucks and other heavy cars were not allowed to pass through it.

Only few months are remaining for the completion of CPEC, but the roads and bridges are completely damaged.



CPEC is a multi-million project and a game changer for our country.

Unfortunately, this project is being ignored by the government.

The project is the only source through which Pakistan can move towards development.

It will take only few days and some funds to construct roads and bridges, but nothing is being done for the safety of the project.

After the completion of CPEC, how will China’s heavy trucks pass through this route when the roads are damaged? I wonder why this multi-billion project is being ignored when all good it will do is develop Pakistan? I request the concerned authorities to provide funds and clear the CPEC way, otherwise CPEC will only be a dream for our country.



SANA SAMAD,

Turbat, August 11.

