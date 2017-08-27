Everyone broke down when one of the world’s most decorated humanitarians, Dr Ruth Katherine Pfau, passed away after prolonged age-related illness.



According to a report, Dr Ruth was born in Leipzig, Germany in 1929, where she studied medicine, but being dissatisfied with her life and her purpose of living, she flew to Pakistan in 1960 to lead the nation’s fight against Leprosy; a long term infectious disease.



She has been awarded so many national awards such as Sitara-e-Quaid-e- Azam, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Pakistan, Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam and also Pakistani citizenship for her selfless services to the people of the country for 50 years.



Dr Pfau’s services to end leprosy in Pakistan cannot be forgotten and she will be dearly missed.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in peace.



BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, August 11.

