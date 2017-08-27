Ruth Pfau; a lady who cared for those that were rejected by their own. She came to Pakistan in the 60s and decided to dedicate all her life to patients of leprosy. She worked hard irrespective of the resistance, lack of resources and rejection by some conservative minds. And due to her undeviating resolve, Pakistan became the first country in the region to eradicate this disease in 1996.

Did she leave her country for money, fame or such material things? Absolutely not! She did that for the sake of humanity. She became the heart beat and conscience of Pakistan. A lady who worked just like Abdul Sattar Edhi, who served every individual irrespective of colour, creed or caste. She never mourned on the lack of facilities, lack of cooperation or neglecting attitudes. She had a noble mission to accomplish.

Now what can we do to pay her the tribute? Our Prime Minister has announced a state funeral for her. The state will do itself a favour by doing that for a lady who bore the unbearable. We all owe something to her. There are still 500 patients of leprosy reported in Pakistan every year. We should try to approach them and try to treat them in the same way as she did. Her struggle and mission should not go in vain!

MUHAMMAD AIZED,

Gujranwala, August 11.