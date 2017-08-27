On a serious note, the spectacle of the fiasco met by the PML-N rally in which neither could they stick to any timings, nor the announced schedule of halts en-route or the public addresses by Mian Nawaz Sharif or the over night stays, makes one wonder if their entire leadership, big and small put together, cannot plan and execute a simple event of a rally from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Then how could they be entrusted with the governance of a country involving Planning and Execution of hundreds of national projects of much more importance and magnitude or the vital and crucial defense of the country from both internal and external threats?!!!

Aren’t we taking too dire a risk by entrusting the country in to the hands of such nincompoops?

COL.

RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, August 11.

