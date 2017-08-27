I would like to draw the attention on this serious issue that despite its coverage leaves girls at the feet of men.

Two young brothers raped an eight year old girl in Sahiwal on the 1st of August.

These brothers do not deserve to live in this world.

Similarly women are mistreated and abused every day and continue to live in cages made by men.

The people of Sahiwal humbly request the government to hang abusers and rapists in front of all the country otherwise such men will never learn.



SADGANJ DAAD,

Turbat, August 11.

