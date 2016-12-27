I appeal to you to let the facts about Kalabagh Dam be known to the people of Pakistan to negate the wrong perception publicised by the politicians.

It has come to an extent that there is opposition from the public due to their belief in the propagation of harms by the politicians.

Honestly speaking, this project is not only critical for the wellbeing of people, it is critical for the very survival of Pakistan.



I hope you will do your best to let the truth prevail.



MUHAMMAD KHALIL HASAN,

USA, November 9.

